



India is making significant strides in expanding its nuclear power infrastructure as part of its clean energy initiative. Recently, during a Conference of Power Ministers, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged states, particularly those lacking coal resources, to consider establishing nuclear power plants. This initiative is aimed at replacing aging thermal power plants and addressing the country's growing electricity demand.





The Indian government is committed to reducing reliance on fossil fuels and enhancing clean energy production. This aligns with its broader goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 and increasing renewable energy capacity to 500 gigawatts by 2030.





Currently, India operates 24 nuclear power plants with a total capacity of approximately 8 gigawatts. The government aims to increase this capacity to over 20 gigawatts by 2032, emphasizing the need for new nuclear installations in states where coal-based thermal plants have reached the end of their operational life.





The recent federal budget proposed partnerships with private investors to develop small-scale nuclear reactors. This approach is intended to facilitate investment and innovation in the nuclear sector while addressing the increasing energy requirements without contributing to carbon emissions.





Despite these ambitious plans, India's stringent nuclear compensation laws have deterred foreign companies like General Electric and Westinghouse from investing in its nuclear power sector. The government is aware of these challenges and is working towards creating a more conducive environment for foreign investment in nuclear energy.





Alongside the push for nuclear power, the minister has called for states to enhance their renewable energy capabilities and improve transmission systems to support a more robust energy infrastructure.





This comprehensive strategy reflects India's commitment to transitioning towards a more sustainable energy future while meeting the demands of its rapidly growing economy.







