



Bangladesh has accused India of practicing "double standards" regarding the protection of minority communities, particularly in light of recent tensions surrounding the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges. Asif Nazrul, Bangladesh's Law Affairs Adviser, criticized India's lack of concern for ongoing violence against its Muslim minority, stating that India's indifference to such issues is "condemnable and objectionable".





This accusation comes amid claims from Bangladeshi students who protested against alleged Indian interference in their country's internal affairs. They expressed grievances about border killings and religious persecution, asserting that India is instigating communal strife in Bangladesh . The protesters also called for a review of agreements made with India over the past 16 years and demanded fair water-sharing from shared rivers .





In response, India's Ministry of External Affairs emphasized that the Bangladeshi government must uphold its responsibility to protect all minorities, expressing serious concern over rising extremist rhetoric and violence against Hindus in Bangladesh . This situation highlights the complex dynamics between the two neighbouring countries, where accusations of misinformation and double standards are prevalent on both sides.







