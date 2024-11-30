



A senior Russian diplomat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, has stated that the possibility of Russia resuming nuclear weapons tests remains an "open question," particularly in light of what he describes as hostile U.S. policies. In an interview with TASS, Ryabkov emphasized that this matter is currently under review, indicating that the situation is complex and continuously evaluated from multiple perspectives.





Ryabkov noted that President Vladimir Putin had previously asserted that Russia would not conduct nuclear tests as long as the United States refrained from doing so. Since 1990, the year before the Soviet Union's collapse, Russia has not performed any nuclear tests. However, recent shifts in Russia's nuclear policy may suggest a change in stance. Putin has lowered the threshold for nuclear responses, potentially allowing for a nuclear strike if Russia or its ally Belarus faces a significant threat from conventional attacks.





This change in policy follows increased tensions stemming from U.S. support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. Specifically, the U.S. decision to permit Ukraine to use Western missiles against targets within Russia has influenced Moscow's considerations regarding its nuclear strategy. Ryabkov's comments reflect a broader concern within Russia about Western aggression and its implications for national security.







