



India is preparing for the fourth edition of the pan-India coastal defence exercise, 'Sea Vigil-24', scheduled for November 20 and 21, 2024. This exercise aims to assess and enhance the country's coastal security capabilities by involving troops from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with various other stakeholders.





The primary goal of 'Sea Vigil' is to activate and evaluate the coastal security mechanisms in place across India. This includes assessing the effectiveness of measures implemented since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which highlighted vulnerabilities in maritime security.





The exercise will engage all coastal states and union territories, involving multiple agencies such as the Coast Guard, Customs, and various ministries related to maritime activities. This broad participation underscores the importance of a coordinated approach to national security.





'Sea Vigil-24' is noted for its extensive geographical coverage along India's 7,516 km coastline and its involvement of a wide range of stakeholders. This scale is unprecedented compared to previous iterations of the exercise.





This drill serves as a precursor to larger operational exercises like the Theatre Level Readiness Operational Exercise (TROPEX), which occurs biennially. Together, these exercises aim to cover a comprehensive range of maritime security challenges.





The upcoming 'Sea Vigil-24' exercise reflects India's commitment to strengthening its coastal defence mechanisms through rigorous testing and evaluation. By engaging multiple branches of the military and various governmental agencies, India aims to bolster its preparedness against potential maritime threats.







