



India has gifted two additional Fast Interceptor Craft (FICs) to Mozambique, enhancing the country's maritime security capabilities. This delivery, which occurred on November 9, 2024, aims to bolster Mozambique's efforts to combat maritime terrorism and insurgency in its coastal regions.





The interceptor boats are designed to accommodate a crew of five and are equipped with machine guns and bullet-resistant cabins, making them suitable for various security operations. This initiative is part of India's broader strategy to strengthen defense ties with Mozambique, reflecting India's commitment to enhancing security in the Indian Ocean region.





This gift follows India's earlier contributions, which included military vehicles and other support aimed at improving Mozambique's overall defence infrastructure.







