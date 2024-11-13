



India and the United States are on the verge of launching the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite, a significant joint project aimed at enhancing Earth observation capabilities. The launch is scheduled for early 2025, with preparations currently underway.





The NISAR satellite is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2025. This timeline was confirmed by Indian Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh during a recent meeting with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in New Delhi.





NISAR will operate in a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 747 km, utilizing both L-band and S-band synthetic aperture radar systems. This dual-band capability will allow for comprehensive monitoring of Earth's surface changes, including ecosystems, ice mass, and natural disasters like earthquakes and tsunamis.





Characteristics Values Orbit Altitude 747 km Orbit Inclination 98.4° Repeat Cycle 12 days Time of Nodal Crossing 6 AM/ 6 PM Orbit Control < 500 m Pointing Control < 273 arcsec Pointing Left (south) US Duty Cycle > 500/10% Baseline Mission Duration 3 years Consumables 5 years Data and Product Access Free 8, open Wavelength Lband: 24 cm, S-band: 9 cm SAR Resolution 3-10 m mode-dependent





A crucial component of NISAR, the radar antenna reflector, is being transported from the United States to India aboard a NASA C-130 Hercules aircraft. This journey began on October 15, 2024, and includes multiple stops across the Pacific before reaching Bengaluru for integration with the satellite.





The NISAR mission aims to provide high-resolution data that will help scientists understand various geological and environmental processes. It will monitor land deformation, ice sheet movements, and vegetation changes, offering valuable insights into climate change and natural hazards.





This mission marks a historic collaboration between NASA and ISRO, as it is the first time both agencies are jointly developing hardware for an Earth-observing mission. NASA is responsible for the L-band radar system while ISRO provides the S-band system. The integration of these systems is currently taking place at ISRO's facilities in Bangalore.





The NISAR satellite represents a significant advancement in remote sensing technology and international cooperation in space exploration, promising to deliver critical data for scientific research and disaster management globally.