



Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made strong assertions regarding the status of Article 370 and the issues of terrorism and Naxalism in India. During the launch of the BJP's manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, Shah emphasized that Article 370 is now "history" and will never be restored. He criticized the National Conference and Congress for their attempts to revive this article, which previously granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, stating that it had facilitated terrorism by providing "arms and stones" to local youth.





Shah also expressed confidence in the BJP's efforts to eliminate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, claiming that the last decade under BJP governance would be remembered as a "golden period" for the region. He announced plans to issue a white paper to hold accountable those responsible for fostering terrorism in J&K. Furthermore, he asserted that Naxalism would be addressed with equal seriousness, indicating a commitment to tackling various forms of violence and unrest across India.





In his remarks, Shah called on the people of Jammu and Kashmir to support the BJP in upcoming elections, promising continued development and stability in the region. He reinforced that no dialogue with Pakistan would occur until terrorism ceases, highlighting a firm stance on national security.







