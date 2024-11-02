



The Indian-American vote is poised to play a pivotal role in the upcoming presidential election, according to Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi. As the election approaches, discussions around immigration policy are central to the concerns of this community, which numbers approximately 5.2 million in the U.S., with around 2.3 million eligible voters.





Immigration remains a contentious topic for many Indian-Americans. Some voters express dissatisfaction with the current immigration policies, particularly regarding the lengthy wait times for Green Cards and the perceived unfairness of the quota system that disadvantages populous countries like India. A significant portion of the community feels that their tax contributions are not adequately reflected in public resources allocated to them.





Traditionally, Indian-Americans have leaned towards Democratic candidates, but recent sentiments indicate a potential shift. A survey by the Carnegie Endowment revealed that 61% of registered Indian-American respondents favor Kamala Harris, while 32% support Donald Trump. This shift could be influenced by Trump's hardline immigration stance and Harris's immigrant background, which some believe makes her more empathetic to their issues.





The Indian-American vote could be particularly influential in key swing states where both Harris and Trump are closely contesting. With less than a week until Election Day, both candidates are making their final appeals to this demographic.





Congressman Krishnamoorthi's Perspective





Krishnamoorthi emphasizes that the Indian-American community has the potential to tip the election due to its growing political engagement and voting power. He notes that while many in the community have historically supported Democrats, concerns about immigration and local issues may lead some to reconsider their choices this election cycle.





As Election Day nears, the Indian-American vote is seen as a critical factor that could influence the outcome of the presidential race, with immigration policy at the forefront of voter concerns.







