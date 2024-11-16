



The Indian Army has initiated a Request for Information ( RFI ) for the procurement of All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) aimed at enhancing operational capabilities, particularly along the northern borders. This move is part of an ongoing effort to bolster mobility and effectiveness in challenging terrains.





All Terrain Vehicle will provide cross country mobility to Infantry detachments for surveillance, mobile platforms for employment of weapons and mobile platform for logistic resupply in operations. The vehicle should ensure rapid move through terrains where unprepared or No roads exists.



Key Details of the RFI





The Indian Army intends to procure ATVs under emergency procurement procedures, categorized as "Buy (Indian)" to encourage indigenous manufacturing.





The ATVs will be utilized for cross-country mobility, enabling infantry detachments to conduct surveillance and serve as mobile platforms for weapon deployment. They are expected to enhance operational readiness in difficult terrains such as mountains and forests.





The vehicles must be capable of being transported by service helicopters, including the Chinook and Mi-26, which is crucial for rapid deployment in remote areas.





The equipment of all TEC cleared vendors will be put through a trial evaluation in Area (up to 17,000 ft), Plains & Deserts in India on a ‘No Cost No Commitment’ basis within 06-09 months of issue of RFP. A staff evaluation would be carried out by SHQ to analyse the result of field evaluation and shortlist the equipment for introduction into service.



Specifications And Features





(a) Seating Capacity - Minimum 04 personnel including driver. (b) Braking System - Disc Brakes. (c) Transmission - Automatic. (d) Drive System - 4x4 (High & Low). (e) Suspension - Independent Front and Rear. (f) Wheeled/Tracked - Wheeled. (g) Steering - Electronic/Hydraulic Assisted Power Steering. (h) Kerb Weight - Less than 02 Tons



Operational Characteristics



(a) Ground Clearance - Not less than 280 mm. (b) Minimum Payload - Not less than 600 kg. (c) Towing Capacity - Not less than 600 kg. (d) Engine Power - Not less than 150 HP. (e) Maximum Speed - Not less than 40 KMPH. (f) Operating Range - Not less than 400 Km. (g) Gradeability - Not less than 40 degree. (h) Side Slope - Not less than 25 degree. (j) Fordability - Not less than 2ft. (k) Operating Altitude - Up to 17000 feet. (l) Operating Temperature - Minimum Temperature. (-) 350 C. Maximum Temperature. 450 C. (m) Cold Start Facility - Should have inbuilt cold engine start system. (n) Winch Mechanism - Minimum 3000 Kgs. (o) Fuel Type - Petrol/Diesel. (p) Heliportability - By service helicopters held with Indian Armed Forces (Chinook/Mi26) with Tie-downs points in front and rear of vehicle for under slung and should be Para droppable. (q) Roll Cage - Should have a certified ROPS (Roll Over Protection System). (r) Safety Arrangements - Seat belts with four point harness for all four front facing seats with quick release latch. (s) Tyre - The vehicle tyre should be commercially available, BIS compliant, Tubless/ Tube Type, Radial/ Bias tyres suitable for intended terrain (t) Navigation System - The equipment should be based on GNSS based Navigation System to include NAVSTAR, GLONASS & NavIC (IRNSS). The operator should have the option of selecting, deselecting & blocking any of the available GNSS Service. It should be compatible with DSM having shape file format. (u) Accessories as under should be provided with the vehicle. One soft detachable canopy, one hard detachable canopy.





The ATVs should demonstrate robust performance in varied environmental conditions, showcasing resilience and reliability in extreme temperatures and rough terrains.





This procurement is strategically significant as it aims to enhance the Indian Army's operational capabilities in sensitive border areas. The introduction of advanced ATVs like the SHERP-N 1200, which is currently being manufactured by JSW Gecko Motors, highlights a shift towards indigenization in defence procurement, aligning with the government's broader goal of self-reliance in military capabilities.







