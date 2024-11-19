



The Indian Navy has recently enhanced its operational capabilities with the launch of locally built 25-ton Bollard Pull (BP) tugs, specifically the fourth tug named Yuvan, which was unveiled on November 17, 2024, in Kolkata. This initiative is part of India's Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat programs aimed at boosting indigenous defence manufacturing.





The tugs are designed to assist naval ships and submarines during critical operations such as berthing, un-berthing, turning, and manoeuvring in confined waters. This capability is essential for enhancing the operational effectiveness of the Indian Navy's platforms.





In addition to their primary functions, these tugs will provide afloat firefighting support to naval vessels and have the capability to conduct limited Search and Rescue operations.





The contract for constructing six of these tugs was awarded to Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL). The tugs are being built under the classification rules of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and are expected to be fully operational by 2025. The keel for two additional tugs, named Ojas and Sabal, was also laid during the recent ceremony.





The deployment of these tugs at the Indian Navy's Andaman and Nicobar Command and Eastern Naval Command will significantly bolster maritime operations in these strategically important regions. By enhancing local manufacturing capabilities, India aims to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers while ensuring that its naval forces are well-equipped for various operational scenarios.







