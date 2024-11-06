



Indian and Nigerian NSAs Co-Chair Strategic Dialogue: Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and his Nigerian counterpart Nuhu Ribadu co-chaired the second strategic and counter-terrorism dialogue on November 5, 2024. This meeting is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Nigeria.





The discussions centred on enhancing cooperation in combating terrorism and addressing international crime. Both NSAs emphasized the importance of collaboration in sharing intelligence and strategies to tackle these threats effectively.





During the dialogue, India and Nigeria identified specific areas for cooperation in their fight against terrorism, aiming to bolster their strategic partnership further.



