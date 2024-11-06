Indian, Nigerian NSAs Co-Chair Strategic Dialogue Ahead of PM Modi Visit
Indian and Nigerian NSAs Co-Chair Strategic Dialogue: Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and his Nigerian counterpart Nuhu Ribadu co-chaired the second strategic and counter-terrorism dialogue on November 5, 2024. This meeting is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Nigeria.
The discussions centred on enhancing cooperation in combating terrorism and addressing international crime. Both NSAs emphasized the importance of collaboration in sharing intelligence and strategies to tackle these threats effectively.
During the dialogue, India and Nigeria identified specific areas for cooperation in their fight against terrorism, aiming to bolster their strategic partnership further.
India helped set up several military institutions in Nigeria, including the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and the Naval College at Port Harcourt. Several Nigerian leaders have trained in Indian military institutions over the years, including former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida.
The two sides signed an MoU on defence cooperation in October 2007, and the armed forces of both sides have attended military training together and served in UN peacekeeping operations.
