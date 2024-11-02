

Security forces killed two terrorists on Tuesday in a seek-and-kill operation in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, part of an intensified sweep following a rise in attacks across the valley since an elected govt took office in J&K after six years in mid-Oct.

“The slain terrorists’ identities have not yet been confirmed and forces are conducting a mop-up operation in the area,” an official said.



Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district are currently engaged in a significant encounter with terrorists in the Katsuna forest area.





The operation was initiated following intelligence reports indicating that two armed terrorists were attempting to cross into the Lolab area of Kupwara. These individuals had previously been involved in an attack on an army camp on November 1, prompting intensified search efforts by security forces in the forested regions of Bandipora.





One terrorist has been confirmed dead, and there are ongoing efforts to neutralize the second terrorist, who is reportedly still engaged in combat with security forces.





The encounter began when a joint team from the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) established contact with the terrorists during their search operations.