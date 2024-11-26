



India's recent investment of ₹45,000 crore (approximately $5.4 billion) in maritime defence marks a significant milestone in the country's submarine evolution. This funding is earmarked for the construction of two nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) at the Ship Building Centre in Visakhapatnam. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance India's underwater capabilities and address emerging security challenges, particularly from regional adversaries like China and Pakistan.





The Cabinet Committee on Security approved the project, which aims to bolster the Indian Navy's operational capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region. The decision to build these SSNs comes after a prolonged period of advocacy from the Indian Navy, highlighting critical gaps in underwater warfare capabilities that need urgent attention.





The SSNs will be distinct from the existing fleet of nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) under the Arihant class, which are primarily designed for strategic deterrence. In contrast, SSNs are equipped for offensive operations, including anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, and support for naval task forces.





Key Features of The SSN Project





Construction And Design: The SSNs will utilize advanced technologies and materials, including special alloys developed by Mishra Dhatu Nigam that will allow for deeper dives compared to previous models. The nuclear reactors powering these submarines will also be more powerful than those in the Arihant class.





Operational Roles: While both SSNs and SSBNs are nuclear-powered, their roles differ significantly. SSNs focus on tactical missions such as hunting enemy vessels and supporting naval operations, while SSBNs serve as strategic deterrents capable of launching nuclear missiles.





India plans to eventually induct a total of six SSNs into its fleet as part of its long-term maritime strategy. This expansion is crucial for maintaining a credible deterrent against regional threats and ensuring maritime security.





The development of these submarines is set against a backdrop of increasing geopolitical tensions in South Asia. India aims to enhance its strategic deterrence capabilities amid China's growing naval presence and advancements in submarine technology. The commissioning of new submarines is viewed as essential for maintaining balance in the region and ensuring that India can effectively respond to any potential threats.





Furthermore, this initiative aligns with India's broader defense policy goals, including self-reliance in defense production (Atmanirbhar Bharat). The involvement of private sector firms like Larsen & Toubro in this project underscores a shift towards greater domestic capability development in defense manufacturing.





India's ₹45,000 crore investment in building two nuclear-powered attack submarines represents a pivotal step in enhancing its maritime defence capabilities. As India continues to modernize its naval forces, this project not only addresses immediate operational needs but also reinforces its strategic posture in an increasingly complex regional security environment. The successful implementation of this initiative will be crucial for India's long-term defence strategy and its role as a key player in the Indian Ocean Region.







