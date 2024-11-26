



General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff of India, recently addressed young military leaders at the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT) in Pune, emphasizing the need for a seismic shift in military strategy to adapt to the rapidly changing landscape of warfare. He urged these next-generation leaders to "stay ahead of the curve" by reimagining and reconstructing their approaches to military operations and strategy.





General Dwivedi highlighted that the pace of change in warfare is relentless, necessitating innovative thinking among military commanders. He stressed the importance of being proactive rather than reactive in military planning and execution.





He called for an infusion of new technologies into military operations, advocating for a focus on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and blockchain solutions. This aligns with his broader vision of modernizing the Indian Army and enhancing its operational capabilities.





The General underscored the significance of collaboration between different branches of the armed forces and emphasized ongoing training initiatives. He noted that over 300 Nepali Army personnel have recently been trained in India, showcasing a commitment to joint training efforts that enhance regional security.





Drawing on the rich history of military cooperation between India and Nepal, he reiterated the vital role that Gorkha soldiers play in the Indian Army. His upcoming visit to Nepal aims to address recruitment issues concerning Nepali Gorkhas, highlighting their longstanding contribution to Indian military heritage.





General Dwivedi's remarks reflect a strategic vision aimed at preparing the Indian Army for future challenges while fostering a culture of innovation and adaptability among its leaders.







