



The Indian Navy's aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya, is set to re-join the active fleet following a significant refit at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) costing ₹1207.5 crore. This contract, signed by the Ministry of Defence on November 30, 2024, will involve Short Refit and Dry Docking (SRDD) of the carrier, enhancing its combat capabilities and operational readiness.





Key Details of The Refitting Project





The project costing ₹1207.5 Crore, The refit is part of India's broader strategy to strengthen its naval capabilities and support the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative by promoting domestic manufacturing in defence.





Originally commissioned as Baku for the Soviet Navy in 1987, INS Vikramaditya was acquired by India in 2004 and underwent extensive upgrades before being officially inducted into the Indian Navy in November 2013. The carrier measures 284 meters in length and can operate a variety of aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets and helicopters like the Kamov Ka-31.





This refit will not only enhance the carrier's combat potential but also reinforce Cochin Shipyard's role as a Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) hub for naval vessels, marking a significant step in India's defence modernization efforts.







