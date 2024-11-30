



Union Home Minister Amit Shah has emphasized the need for effective measures to address emerging security challenges along India's eastern border. During the recent DGP/IGP conference in Bhubaneswar, he urged police leadership to prioritize these issues, which include immigration control and urban policing trends. Shah advocated for a "zero-tolerance" approach to security threats and highlighted the importance of a strategic roadmap to tackle various national security challenges, including Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), narcotics trafficking, and cybercrime.





Shah acknowledged improvements in security conditions across regions like Jammu and Kashmir and the North-East but stressed that ongoing vigilance is necessary. He noted that the conference would serve as a platform for top police officials to devise solutions for both existing and emerging threats, reinforcing the government's commitment to national security.





The Home Minister's remarks come in light of India's extensive border management needs, which are crucial for maintaining national security and preventing illegal activities such as smuggling and human trafficking. Effective border management strategies include infrastructure development, technological solutions, and enhanced coordination among security forces.







