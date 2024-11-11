



ISRO is planning to launch the SPADEX-2 mission in 2025-26, which aims to demonstrate the docking of two satellites in an elliptical orbit. This mission will serve as a precursor to the Chandrayaan-4 mission, focusing on advancing India's capabilities in satellite docking technology.





The primary goal of SPADEX-2 is to test and validate docking techniques in an elliptical orbit, which is crucial for future missions, including Chandrayaan-4, aimed at lunar sample retrieval.





This mission builds on the foundational work of the earlier SPADEX mission, which is scheduled for launch in mid-December 2024. The initial SPADEX mission will involve two satellites, one acting as a chaser and the other as a target, to test cooperative docking technologies.





Successful execution of SPADEX-2 will enhance ISRO's capabilities for future human spaceflight missions and satellite servicing operations. It is particularly relevant for planned projects like the Indian Space Station and Gaganyaan missions.





The development of docking technology is critical not only for operational efficiency in satellite management but also for ensuring sustainable practices in space exploration. ISRO aims to achieve a "zero debris" approach by 2030, making these missions pivotal in establishing a framework for responsible space operations.





The SPADEX-2 mission represents a significant step forward for ISRO, enhancing its technological prowess and preparing for more complex missions in the future.







