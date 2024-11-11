



India has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) warning regarding a likely missile test in the Bay of Bengal scheduled between November 15-17, 2024. The NOTAM indicates a no-fly zone extending 1,700 kilometers from the test site to ensure the safety of civilian and military aircraft during this period.





This missile test is anticipated to involve either the Agni-P or Agni-III missile systems, both of which are part of India's strategic ballistic missile arsenal. The Agni-P has a range of approximately 2,000 kilometers, making it a significant component of India's defence capabilities.





The issuance of this NOTAM comes amid heightened scrutiny due to the presence of Chinese research vessels in the Indian Ocean region, which raises concerns about regional security dynamics.







