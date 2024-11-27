



Karnataka is set to establish a significant space and defence manufacturing park with an investment of approximately INR 650 crore. This initiative is part of the state's broader strategy to enhance its position in India's rapidly growing aerospace and defence sectors.





Key Features of The Manufacturing Park





The park, expected to cost between ₹600 and 650 crore, aims to be operational within 18 to 24 months after development begins.





It will be situated in Devanahalli, which is already recognized as a hub for aerospace activities.





The park will include essential infrastructure such as testing centres and simulation labs, designed to support both domestic and international collaborations in space and defence manufacturing.





Karnataka aims to capture a dominant 50% share of India's burgeoning space market, leveraging its existing technological strengths, including the presence of institutions like the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The initiative is projected to create high-value employment opportunities and includes plans to train around 5,000 students and professionals to meet global industry standards.





This project aligns with Karnataka's Aerospace and Defence Policy (2022-2027), which seeks to bolster the state's position as a leading destination for investments in these sectors. Currently, Karnataka hosts 32 spacetech companies with total funding of about USD 323 million, along with 15 defence tech companies that have attracted around USD 123 million in investments, marking it as a leader in India's aerospace landscape.





The establishment of this manufacturing hub not only reflects Karnataka's commitment to advancing its aerospace capabilities but also aims to foster innovation and collaboration among various stakeholders in the industry.







