



Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh is set to inaugurate the 11th National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise and Workshop (SAREX-24), which will take place in Kochi from November 28 to 29, 2024.





This event, organized by the Indian Coast Guard, aims to enhance search and rescue capabilities through regional collaboration, emphasizing the importance of coordination among various national stakeholders.





The exercise will include a series of table-top exercises, workshops, and seminars involving senior officials from multiple government departments and agencies, focusing on improving operational efficiency in maritime search and rescue operations.





The overarching theme of this year's workshop is "Enhancing Search and Rescue capabilities through Regional collaboration," reflecting a commitment to strengthening maritime safety and response strategies in the region.



