



Senator Marco Rubio is considered pro-India, particularly in the context of U.S.-India relations and defence cooperation. Recently, he introduced the U.S.-India Defence Cooperation Act, which aims to enhance military and technological ties between the United States and India, treating India on par with other U.S. allies such as Japan, Israel, and NATO members regarding technology transfers and defence support.





Legislation Introduction





The U.S.-India Defence Cooperation Act proposes to provide India with necessary security assistance to deter threats and enhance military cooperation. It also seeks to bar Pakistan from receiving U.S. security assistance if found to have sponsored terrorism against India.





Strategic Importance





Rubio emphasizes that strengthening the U.S.-India partnership is vital for countering the influence of China in the Indo-Pacific region. He has articulated that the U.S. must support India in its territorial integrity against growing threats.





Bipartisan Support





The bill reflects a broader bipartisan consensus in Congress regarding the importance of the U.S.-India relationship, indicating that it may be reintroduced in future sessions despite challenges in the current Congress.





Historical Advocacy





Rubio has a long-standing record of advocating for stronger ties with India, viewing it as a critical partner in regional stability and countering adversaries like China and Pakistan.





Senator Rubio's actions, statements and general views clearly indicate his strong support for enhancing U.S.-India relations, particularly in defence and security matters.







