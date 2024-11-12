



A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam, led by Nguyen Xuan Thang, visited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi on November 11, 2024. This visit aimed to strengthen ties between the two political parties and enhance bilateral relations between Vietnam and India.





BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh welcomed the Vietnamese delegation, emphasizing the BJP's historical significance and its role in India's political landscape. He highlighted the party's commitment to fostering international relationships, particularly with Vietnam.





The discussions focused on increasing high-level exchanges and sharing governance experiences. The Vietnamese delegation expressed a desire to deepen party relations with the BJP, viewing it as a vital foundation for broader bilateral ties.





The meeting also touched upon recent advancements in Vietnam-India relations, such as increased direct flights and growth in tourism and investment.





This visit underscores the ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation between India and Vietnam, reflecting a mutual interest in political and economic collaboration.







