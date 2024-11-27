



A significant meeting involving Directors General of Police (DGPs) and Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) is set to take place, focusing on critical issues such as internal security, cyber crimes, and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir (JK).





Approximately 250 officers will attend the conference in person, while over 200 will participate virtually. Key topics for discussion include the implementation of new criminal laws, counterterrorism strategies, and measures to combat online fraud and cross-border terrorism.





The meeting is expected to feature presentations from various officers addressing specific subjects related to these pressing security concerns. The involvement of high-ranking officials underscores the importance of addressing the growing trend of cyber crimes, which have been increasingly linked to broader issues of terrorism and public safety in the region.





Additionally, recent directives from the Jammu and Kashmir DGP emphasize the establishment of specialized cyber crime investigation teams aimed at tackling these challenges effectively.







