



NIBE Defence and Aerospace Limited is a State of the Art, new Integrated Defence Components Manufacturing Plant in Chakan, Pune. The plant manufactures a wide spectrum of Critical Components catering to the Defence industry. The objective of NIVE Defence and Aerospace Limited is to strengthen strategic self-reliance under the Flagship 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Initiative of the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





This contemporary manufacturing facility set up by NIBE Defence and Aerospace Limited has developed resources, capabilities, and skills for:



Manufacturing of structures, sub-assemblies, and assemblies of mobile weapon launchers for programs such as BrahMos Missile, MRSAM, and Pinaka rocket launcher Manufacturing of Structural and Engineering systems for Naval applications Manufacturing of electrical and electronic box assemblies, such as console panel



NIBE Limited has recently signed a strategic licensing agreement with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India, which marks a significant step in the company's expansion into defence manufacturing. The agreement, effective from February 20, 2024, grants NIBE a non-exclusive license for a duration of 10 years to utilize various technologies developed by DRDO.

Key highlights of the agreement include:



NIBE will be able to manufacture advanced defence equipment, including Expandable Mobile Shelters and potentially other technologies developed by DRDO This agreement involves collaboration with multiple DRDO entities, enhancing NIBE's capabilities in the defence sector as a strategic partner Following the announcement of this agreement, NIBE's shares experienced a notable increase, reflecting investor confidence in the company's future prospects within the defence industry