



US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin recently emphasized the significant growth of the US-India relationship during a speech following a change of command ceremony at the US Southern Command. He stated, “Our relationship with India is much expanded from what it was,” highlighting the robust diplomatic and security collaborations that have developed over his four-year tenure under the Biden administration.





Austin noted that this expansion aligns with broader efforts to strengthen global security alliances, including partnerships with countries like the Philippines and Japan. He reflected on various achievements, stating, “It was an honour to celebrate the men and women of this command and thank them for strengthening partnerships and countering security challenges throughout our hemisphere”.





The Defence Secretary also pointed out that despite ongoing commitments to support Ukraine and Israel, the US remains focused on maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific region, which he described as a "pacing challenge" for American foreign policy. He underscored that the US-India partnership is integral to this strategy, aiming to bolster India's military capabilities and enhance operational cooperation in maritime security.





Austin's remarks come at a pivotal moment as he prepares to transition out of his role amid significant political changes in the US, following the recent presidential election results. He expressed confidence in the military's ability to adapt and maintain focus on national defence despite these changes.







