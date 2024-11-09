



During a rally in Dhule, Maharashtra on November 8, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi firmly stated that "no power in the world can restore Article 370" in Jammu and Kashmir. This statement was made in the context of criticizing the Congress-led INDIA alliance, which he accused of attempting to undermine the Constitution in the region. Modi emphasized that only Ambedkar’s Constitution would apply in Jammu and Kashmir, reiterating his government's stance following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, which revoked the special status previously granted to the state.





PM Modi's remarks came as he addressed supporters ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections on November 20.





The Prime Minister referenced a recent resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly advocating for the restoration of Article 370, highlighting that BJP MLAs who protested were expelled from the assembly. He framed this incident as indicative of broader political dynamics at play within the region and urged his audience to recognize these developments as significant to national politics.





PM Modi's statements reflect a steadfast commitment to maintaining the current constitutional framework in Jammu and Kashmir while simultaneously attacking opposition parties for their alleged divisive politics. His rhetoric aims to consolidate support for his party by portraying a narrative of unity against perceived threats from rival political factions.







