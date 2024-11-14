



Following the recent U.S. presidential election on November 6, 2024, over 1,15,000 users deactivated their accounts on X (formerly Twitter) the next day, marking the largest user exodus since Elon Musk's acquisition of the platform in 2022. This significant departure is attributed to various factors, including dissatisfaction with the platform's content moderation and a perceived increase in harassment and politically charged advertisements following Donald Trump's election victory.





Many former users are migrating to alternative platforms like Bluesky and Threads, with Bluesky reporting a surge of 1 million new users in just one week, bringing its total user base to over 15 million. Threads also saw increased activity, with its head announcing that it surpassed 275 million monthly active users. Prominent figures and organizations, including The Guardian and journalist Don Lemon, have publicly announced their departures from X, citing concerns over Musk's influence and the platform's environment.





The discontent among users is largely fuelled by changes implemented by Musk, such as reducing moderation efforts, reinstating previously banned accounts, and altering verification processes. These changes have contributed to a decline in user trust and engagement on X. As users weigh their options for maintaining their online presence, many find the transition to new platforms challenging due to established followings on X.







