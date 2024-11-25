



Pakistan has unveiled the Shahpar-III drone at the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2024), held from November 19 to 22 in Karachi. This event showcased a range of advanced military technologies and attracted over 550 exhibitors from around the globe, highlighting Pakistan's growing defence industry.





Key Features of The Shahpar-III Drone





Pakistani officials claim that the Shahpar-III can operate at altitudes of up to 35,000 feet and has a flight endurance of approximately 24 to 30 hours, allowing it to cover extensive geographical areas for various missions.

And it is capable of carrying a payload of up to 500 kilograms, which includes heavy weaponry such as bombs, cruise missiles, and torpedoes. The drone features six hardpoints for mounting multiple weapons.

The Shahpar-III can launch cruise missiles with a range of up to 250 kilometers, making it effective for precision strikes against strategic targets.

The drone integrates advanced avionics and high-performance sensor systems that enhance its reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities, enabling it to operate effectively both day and night.

Classified as a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) drone, the Shahpar-III features a design that includes a central fuselage with trapezoidal wings and a bulbous nose section for satellite communication equipment.

It boasts a communication range of up to 3,000 kilometers for beyond-line-of-sight operations, with an operational line-of-sight range of about 300 kilometers.





The drone is designed for both surveillance and precision strike missions. It features high-performance sensor systems and advanced avionics, enabling it to conduct reconnaissance and engage targets effectively.





The Shahpar-III is developed by Global Industrial Defence Solutions (GIDS), marking a significant advancement in Pakistan's unmanned combat aerial vehicle capabilities. It represents a natural progression from its predecessor, the Shahpar-II, which had a maximum altitude of 23,000 feet and could fly for up to 20 hours. Asad Kamal, CEO of GIDS, emphasized that this drone enhances Pakistan's strategic military capabilities and reduces reliance on foreign arms imports.





The introduction of the Shahpar-III positions Pakistan alongside international players in the drone market, comparable to systems like the American MQ-9 Reaper and Turkish AKINCI drones. This development is particularly significant in the context of regional security dynamics, especially concerning tensions with India. The drone's capabilities could enhance Pakistan's deterrence strategy while contributing to stability in the region.





Feasibility Concerns

The claimed capabilities of Pakistan's Shahpar-III drone have sparked considerable debate regarding their authenticity and feasibility.

Despite the ambitious specifications, scepticism surrounds the Shahpar-III's actual performance.

Key concerns include:

Development Timeline: Achieving such advanced capabilities within just two years is unprecedented, particularly for a country with limited experience in developing sophisticated UAVs independently. Historically, Pakistan has relied heavily on foreign technology from countries like China and Turkey for its UAV programs. Technical Challenges: High-altitude, long-endurance UAVs face significant technical hurdles related to aerodynamics, thermal management, and fuel efficiency. Developing an indigenous propulsion system capable of supporting the claimed specifications is particularly challenging.

Historical Precedents: Many UAVs often do not meet their advertised capabilities during operational use. For instance, even established platforms like Israel's Hermes 900 have not consistently demonstrated the endurance and payload capacity that the Shahpar-III claims.

Zero Industrial Base: Pakistan lacks even the basic industrial base to develop and deploy an advanced aerial platform like Shahpar-III UAV. Development of such a UAV requires hundreds of local industry support with high-tech equipment, know-how and skilled workforce to build such a platform. Therefore, defence analyst have called Shahpar-III mere hype over substance.

While the Shahpar-III's specifications position it as a potentially game-changing platform for Pakistan's defence capabilities, the rapid development timeline and reliance on advanced technologies raise questions about the authenticity of its claimed capabilities. Until independent testing validates these claims, they remain speculative and may serve more as a strategic narrative aimed at establishing technological parity with India rather than reflecting genuine advancements in Pakistan's UAV capabilities.





