



During a significant diplomatic visit to Italy, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar inaugurated the new Chancery of the Indian Embassy in Rome on November 24, 2024. This event marks a pivotal moment in the strengthening of bilateral ties between India and Italy, reflecting their historical and cultural connections. Jaishankar emphasized that the establishment of a new embassy is an important milestone in any diplomatic relationship, particularly in a city as historically rich as Rome.





Jaishankar lauded the deep-rooted historical and cultural links between India and Italy, noting that much of India's engagement with Europe has historically centred around Italy. He remarked on the significance of these connections beyond mere diplomacy.





The minister described Italy as a key European partner and an influential ally in the Mediterranean. He acknowledged the proactive approach of Italy's government under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including defence, clean energy, and trade.





Jaishankar highlighted this ambitious initiative aimed at improving trade and infrastructure links between India, the Middle East, and Europe via India-Middle East-Europe Connectivity Corridor (IMECC). He referred to it as a potential "game changer" for connectivity in the region.





The minister praised the contributions of the Indian community in Italy, which numbers over 200,000, emphasizing their role in enriching bilateral relations and fostering people-to-people connections.





Jaishankar's visit also includes participation in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Outreach session and discussions with various international counterparts, underscoring India's growing role on the global stage.







