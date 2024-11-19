



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on November 19, 2024, during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in various sectors including technology, green energy, security, and innovation. Modi emphasized the importance of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK, expressing eagerness to collaborate closely in these areas.





A key outcome of the meeting was the announcement that India and the UK will re-launch trade negotiations aimed at finalizing a free trade agreement (FTA) in the upcoming year. Starmer highlighted that this new trade deal could significantly bolster jobs and economic prosperity in the UK, representing a crucial step towards growth and opportunity for both nations. The bilateral trade between India and the UK currently stands at approximately £42 billion (USD 53.2 billion), indicating a robust economic relationship that both leaders aim to enhance further.





Modi's proactive engagement at the G20 Summit included meetings with other global leaders, reinforcing India's diplomatic outreach and commitment to fostering international partnerships.







