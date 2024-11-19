



World leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gathered for a family photo at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18, 2024. This moment followed the launch of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, emphasizing the summit's focus on addressing critical global issues.





Notably, U.S. President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni missed the traditional group photo due to logistical issues. They arrived late, after the photo had already been taken against the picturesque backdrop of Rio's Sugarloaf Mountain, which was a highlight of the event. Following this, Biden, Trudeau, and Meloni posed together separately.





The family photo session is a customary part of G20 summits, symbolizing unity among the world's major economies as they tackle pressing challenges.







