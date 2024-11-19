



The United States has urged the Bangladeshi government to cease its violent crackdowns on peaceful protests, emphasizing that it does not support any government involvement in such actions. This statement comes amid ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, where protests have erupted against the reinstatement of a quota system for government jobs. The U.S. has made it clear that it stands against the use of violence against demonstrators and calls for accountability regarding human rights violations in the country.





In recent months, reports indicate a significant escalation in violence, with UN experts highlighting unlawful killings, enforced disappearances, and torture associated with the government's response to protests. They have called for immediate investigations into these human rights abuses and for the restoration of internet access to ensure transparency and information flow. The situation has led to a death toll of at least 170 individuals, with many more injured and detained during clashes between protesters and government-aligned groups.





The U.S. government's position reflects a broader concern regarding the deteriorating human rights situation in Bangladesh, as lawmakers have also suggested potential sanctions against Bangladeshi officials involved in these crackdowns. The international community continues to monitor the situation closely, advocating for the protection of civil liberties and the right to peaceful assembly.







