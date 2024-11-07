



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with the President-elect of the United States of America, Donald Trump on November 6.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election, marking a significant moment in international relations. Modi referred to Trump as his "friend" and expressed enthusiasm about renewing their collaboration to strengthen the India-U.S. partnership across various sectors, including technology, defence, energy, and space.





In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Modi stated, "Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership" . He emphasized the importance of working together for "global peace, stability, and prosperity," particularly in light of ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine war.





During their phone conversation, Trump reciprocated the sentiment by praising India as a "magnificent country" and Modi as a "magnificent man," highlighting their strong diplomatic ties and personal camaraderie developed over the years. The two leaders have previously showcased their friendship through large public events such as 'Howdy Modi!' in Houston and 'Namaste Trump' in Ahmedabad, which have underscored their mutual admiration.





As Trump prepares for his second term, both leaders are optimistic about further enhancing their strategic cooperation, particularly in defence and counter-terrorism efforts, while also addressing trade issues that have previously caused friction between the two nations.







