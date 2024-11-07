



Sig Sauer, a prominent global arms manufacturer, has announced a strategic partnership with the NIBE Group to establish firearms production in India. This collaboration aims to leverage India's growing defence manufacturing capabilities and is part of a broader initiative to enhance domestic production of military equipment.





Sig Sauer intends to manufacture complete firearms in India by 2025. The initial focus will be on producing assault rifles, which are crucial for modern military operations.





The manufacturing facility will be set up in Pune, which has become a hub for defence production in India. This region is already home to several defence manufacturers and component suppliers.





Sig Sauer's CEO and President Ron Cohen told that by 2025, the company plans to manufacture a complete product in India, initially for the Indian market, including the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Cohen also revealed that the company has recently received an additional order for 73,000 Sig 716 assault rifles, which it will deliver throughout 2025.

Looking to the future, Cohen mentioned that Sig Sauer envisions using India as a regional hub to serve the eastern hemisphere.





This partnership aligns with India's goal of achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing, as outlined in the government's "Make in India" initiative. By collaborating with local firms like NIBE Group, Sig Sauer aims to tap into India's skilled workforce and existing manufacturing infrastructure.





The move is expected to not only bolster India's defence capabilities but also create job opportunities and stimulate the local economy. It reflects a growing trend among international defence companies to localize production in response to government policies favouring indigenous manufacturing.







