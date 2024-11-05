



Ian Bremmer, a prominent political scientist, has recently shared insights regarding the upcoming U.S. presidential election and its implications for U.S. India relations. He stated that Donald Trump is currently a "very narrow favourite" to win the election, suggesting that the race remains highly competitive and unpredictable. Bremmer emphasized that both potential presidential candidates are likely to favour close ties with India, reflecting the growing importance of India in global geopolitics.





Bremmer's analysis highlights several factors influencing the election outcome, including the behavior of undecided voters and the effectiveness of each party's campaign strategies in the final days leading up to the election. He noted that "no outcome would surprise me," indicating a sense of uncertainty surrounding the electoral process.





In addition to his comments on the U.S. election, Bremmer has also discussed India's geopolitical positioning, asserting that it is in a strong position due to its relationships with major powers such as the United States, Europe, and Japan. He remarked on India's role as a bridge between the global South and Western nations, which could further enhance its strategic importance regardless of who wins the U.S. presidency.







