



General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of the Army Staff, visited the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) in Shimla on November 16, 2024, to enhance training initiatives within the Indian Army. This visit was pivotal as it focused on integrating advanced technological advancements into the Army's training programs, aiming to modernize and prepare the force for contemporary challenges.





During his visit, General Dwivedi received comprehensive briefings on various doctrinal aspects and the structured training programs being implemented across the Indian Army's training institutes nationwide. He praised the ongoing initiatives that leverage cutting-edge technology to transform the Army into a modern, self-reliant, and battle-ready force.





In his address to ARTRAC personnel, he emphasized the importance of excellence in training, encouraging all ranks to commit to their professional development and uphold high standards in their training processes. General Dwivedi also took time to engage with and honor veterans from Himachal Pradesh, reinforcing the Army's commitment to recognizing their contributions and maintaining strong ties with the veteran community.







