



On the final day of his three-day visit to Laos, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in significant discussions with his counterparts from Japan and the Philippines. This meeting took place during the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), which aims to enhance regional security cooperation among member nations.





Singh held talks with Japan's Defence Minister, where they focused on strengthening bilateral defence ties. They discussed collaborative efforts in areas such as technology transfer and joint military exercises, reflecting a shared commitment to a stable Indo-Pacific region.





In his discussions with the Philippine Defence Minister, Singh emphasized India's support for the Philippines in addressing regional security challenges. The talks highlighted mutual interests in maritime security and counter-terrorism, reinforcing their strategic partnership.





Singh's visit included meetings with other Asia-Pacific defence ministers, including those from the United States, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. These discussions underscored India's proactive approach to fostering defence partnerships in response to evolving security dynamics in the region.





The ADMM-Plus platform serves as a vital forum for dialogue on defence and security issues among ASEAN members and their dialogue partners, which include major powers like the U.S., China, and Japan. Singh's participation reflects India's strategic pivot towards enhancing its influence and collaboration within this multilateral framework.







