



The fifth edition of the India-Vietnam joint military exercise, VINBAX 2024, commenced on November 4, 2024, and is set to conclude on November 23, 2024, taking place in Ambala and Chandimandir, Haryana. This exercise marks a significant milestone in the defence relationship between India and Vietnam, following previous editions held in Vietnam in 2023.





The primary aim of VINBAX 2024 is to enhance the joint military capabilities of both nations, specifically focusing on the deployment of engineer companies and medical teams for United Nations peacekeeping operations under Chapter VII of the UN Charter. This edition features a notable increase in scope, with participation from both the Army and Air Force personnel from India and Vietnam for the first time.





Indian Contingent: Comprising 47 personnel from the Corps of Engineers and other arms.





Vietnamese Contingent: Also includes 47 personnel from the Vietnam People's Army.





The exercise includes various training activities aimed at improving operational efficiency and interoperability.





Conducting engineering tasks relevant to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.





A 48-hour validation exercise, which will test the standards achieved by both contingents in executing technical military operations.





Integration of air assets for aerial reconnaissance and personnel transportation, enhancing joint operational capabilities.





As of November 20, 2024, VINBAX 2024 has successfully concluded its validation phase. This phase confirmed that both forces met essential training standards, particularly in constructing protective infrastructure and performing rehabilitation tasks. The inclusion of air operations reflects a growing military synergy between India and Vietnam, emphasizing their commitment to regional peacekeeping efforts.





VINBAX 2024 not only strengthens military ties but also fosters a deeper understanding of each other's social and cultural heritages. The exercise is a testament to India's strategic focus on enhancing defence cooperation with ASEAN nations, reinforcing its role in promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific region.







