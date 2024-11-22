



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin on November 21, 2024, during the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM)-Plus held in Vientiane, Laos. This meeting focused on enhancing the India-US defence partnership, which has seen significant progress in recent years.





Both leaders acknowledged the advancements made under the US-India Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap, particularly in areas such as operational coordination, information sharing, and industrial innovation. They highlighted ongoing collaborations aimed at co-producing critical military assets, including jet engines, munitions, and ground mobility systems. Singh expressed gratitude to Austin for his role in strengthening this partnership, referring to him as a "great friend to India" in a post on X (formerly Twitter) and commending his exemplary contributions to defence cooperation.





The discussions also touched upon the importance of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to deepening military interoperability and collaboration. They emphasized the need for continued efforts on initiatives discussed during the recent Quad Summit, including the Maritime Initiative for Training in the Indo-Pacific (MAITRI) and a pilot project for a Quad Indo-Pacific Logistics Network aimed at improving disaster response capabilities across the region.





Singh's meeting with Austin follows his successful visit to the US in August 2024, where two significant agreements were signed: the Security of Supplies Agreement (SOSA) and a memorandum regarding liaison officer deployments. These agreements are designed to enhance mutual support in defence logistics and operations.







