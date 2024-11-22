



Armenia is currently in advanced discussions with India's Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL) to procure an additional 78 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS), reports in the Armenian media indicates. This follows the successful deployment and trials of an initial batch of six ATAGS units, which were delivered in 2023 and demonstrated exceptional performance across various terrains in Armenia, including high-altitude mountainous regions and plains.





The positive results from the initial trials have prompted the Armenian Ministry of Defence to seek a larger order, as they aim to refine the artillery systems based on feedback from military personnel.





Notably, the ATAGS units have been adapted to include a user interface in the Armenian language, enhancing usability for local operators. This potential deal not only signifies a strengthening defence collaboration between Armenia and India but also highlights India's growing role as a supplier of advanced defence technologies in Eastern Europe, where there is a demand for cost-effective and versatile solutions.





In addition to this prospective order from Armenia, Bharat Forge is also engaged in contract negotiations with the Indian Ministry of Defence for a separate procurement of 307 ATAGS units for the Indian Army, indicating robust activity within India's defence manufacturing sector.







