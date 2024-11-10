



Russia has expressed openness to considering proposals from President-elect Donald Trump regarding the resolution of the ongoing war in Ukraine. This development was highlighted by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who stated that Moscow is willing to engage with Trump's ideas, provided they focus on settlement rather than increasing military support for Ukraine. He emphasised that any proposals should aim to move forward in peace negotiations, rather than continuing to supply the Ukrainian government with military aid.





This announcement comes amidst a backdrop of escalating military activity, including a recent drone attack in Odesa, Ukraine, which resulted in one death and injuries to 13 others. The attack coincided with a visit from Josep Borrell, the European Union's foreign policy chief, who reiterated the EU's commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.





Ryabkov noted that communication between Russia and the U.S. is occurring through "closed channels," although he did not clarify whether this involves current U.S. officials or members of Trump's incoming administration. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also indicated Ukraine's readiness to collaborate with the Trump administration, recalling past positive interactions between President Zelenskyy and Trump.





While Russia is open to dialogue with Trump regarding peace proposals, it remains cautious about any continued military support for Ukraine from the U.S. and its allies.








