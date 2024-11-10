



A terrorist was killed during an anti-terrorist operation in the Rampora area of Sopore, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, on November 9, 2024. This operation was conducted by a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces following specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the area. The operation led to an exchange of fire, resulting in the death of one unidentified terrorist.





The police reported that the identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist are currently being investigated. This incident marks a continuation of heightened security operations in the region, as just a day prior, two other terrorists were also eliminated in a separate encounter in Sopore.





In light of recent escalations in terrorist activities across Jammu and Kashmir, including multiple encounters and attacks on security personnel, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation in the region. The ongoing operations reflect a significant effort by security forces to combat terrorism in this volatile area.







