



Avions Legendaires reports that at the end of October 2024, the Armenian Defence Ministry launched negotiations with the Indian aircraft manufacturer HAL to purchase 8-12 of locally produced Su-30MKI Flanker-H fighters, as well as associated sophisticated weapons.





The Sukhoi Su-30MKI, also known as the Flanker-H, is a twin-engine, multirole fighter jet developed by Sukhoi and HAL for the Indian Air Force. The Su-30MKI is a heavy, long-range, all-weather fighter that is considered a 4++ generation fighter plane. It is one of the heaviest fighters in the world and can fly very far. The Su-30MKI's AL-31FP engines have thrust vectoring capabilities that make it highly agile and manoeuvrable in combat. As a precedent to Armenia interest to acquire these air superiority jets a variant made for the Algerian Air Force that integrates Indian systems and avionics, as well as French sub-systems would prove as a solid proof of concept.





Armenia is actively seeking to enhance its military capabilities by procuring 8 to 12 fighter jets from India, specifically aiming to modernise its air force amid ongoing regional tensions, particularly with Azerbaijan. This move is part of a broader strategy to diversify its defence partnerships and reduce reliance on traditional suppliers like Russia.





Armenia has initiated talks with India regarding the purchase of fighter jets, alongside efforts to upgrade its existing fleet of Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30SM aircraft. Colonel Hovhannes Vardanyan, head of Armenia's Air Force Department, emphasized the need for modernization, including avionics and electronic warfare systems, potentially with assistance from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) due to their expertise in this area.





This interest in Indian fighter jets reflects Armenia's pivot away from Russian military dependence, particularly in light of perceived delays in arms deliveries from Russia and shifting geopolitical dynamics following the Ukraine conflict. Armenia's military has increasingly turned to India for various weapon systems, including the Akash-1S air defence system and multiple-launch rocket systems, under a $2 billion defence partnership established in 2020.





The acquisition of Indian fighter jets would significantly bolster Armenia's air capabilities, which have been criticized for their lack of effectiveness during past conflicts with Azerbaijan. The four Su-30s acquired from Russia were not deployed effectively during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war due to their limited operational readiness and firepower.





The growing military cooperation between India and Armenia is seen as a strategic counterbalance to Turkish and Pakistani influence in the South Caucasus. This relationship allows India to expand its geopolitical footprint in the region while providing Armenia with advanced military capabilities necessary for its defence strategy.





Armenia's pursuit of 8 to 12 Indian fighter jets is a key element in its broader military modernization efforts. As discussions progress, this potential acquisition could reshape the balance of power in the region and further solidify India's role as a significant defence partner for Armenia amidst evolving geopolitical challenges.







