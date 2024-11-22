



At least 38 people were killed and 11 injured in a gun attack on passenger vans in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, on November 21, 2024. The attack occurred in the Kurram district, targeting two separate convoys of vehicles carrying Shiite Muslims traveling between Parachinar and Peshawar. This incident marks one of the deadliest assaults in the region in recent years, highlighting ongoing sectarian tensions between Sunni and Shiite communities.





The assailants opened fire on the convoys, which included around 40 vehicles under police escort. Eyewitness accounts indicated that gunmen attacked from both sides of the road.





Among the deceased were women and children, with reports indicating that at least six women were among those killed.





Local officials noted that many passengers were critically injured, raising concerns that the death toll could increase further as investigations continue.





President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack, calling it a "cowardly and inhumane act" and emphasized the need for accountability for those responsible.





Leaders from various political parties, including Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, also expressed outrage and called for swift justice to protect civilian lives.





The attack has reignited fears over security in Kurram, a region plagued by sectarian violence and historical land disputes between communities.





This incident follows a pattern of sectarian violence in Pakistan, particularly affecting Shiite populations in areas like Kurram. The region has seen numerous attacks linked to ongoing tensions between Sunni and Shiite groups, making it a focal point for security concerns in the country.







