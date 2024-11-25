The US is pitching its massively overhauled F-16 (F-21) fighter jets to Indian Air Force





Donald Trump's return to the presidency is expected to significantly influence the Indian Air Force's (IAF) fighter jet procurement strategy, particularly regarding the acquisition of new aircraft. Here are the key factors at play:





Trump's administration has historically prioritized strengthening military ties with India, which could lead to faster resolutions of delayed agreements, including the IAF's plan to procure 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA). This competition includes American contenders like the F-21 and F/A-18, alongside options from Russia and Europe.





Analysts believe that Trump's approach will bring renewed energy and diplomatic pressure to secure high-value defence deals for the U.S., potentially enhancing its competitiveness in the MRFA race. The U.S. is actively promoting its advanced F-21 Fighting Falcon, an upgraded version of the F-16, as a strong candidate for India's needs.





India has expressed a strong desire for greater technology transfer as part of its defence procurement strategy. Trump's administration may respond favourably to these demands, especially if they align with U.S. interests in countering China's influence in the region. This could facilitate faster approvals for arms sales and collaborative projects in defence technology.





Ongoing negotiations between GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) aim to establish joint production of GE F-414 engines in India, intended for use in the TEJAS MK-2 fighter jets. Trump's presidency might expedite these negotiations, reinforcing U.S.-India defence cooperation.





The Trump administration is expected to prioritize resolving logistical delays affecting existing contracts, such as those related to engine deliveries for India's TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets. This could ensure smoother supply chains for critical components needed by the IAF.





The increasing assertiveness of China in the Indo-Pacific region has heightened security concerns for both India and the U.S., making defence partnerships more critical. Trump's administration is likely to focus on military cooperation that addresses these mutual threats, further influencing India's procurement decisions.





Trump's policies could lead to a more dynamic and expedited process for the Indian Air Force's fighter jet procurement, characterized by increased arms sales, technology transfers, and joint production initiatives aimed at enhancing India's military capabilities amidst regional security challenges.







