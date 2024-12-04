



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry, Nir Barkat, in New Delhi during the 29th CII Partnership Summit. The discussions focused on enhancing trade, technology, and investment cooperation between India and Israel. Jaishankar expressed optimism about strengthening these ties and highlighted the potential for increased collaboration in various sectors.





Barkat emphasized the importance of enhanced connectivity, particularly through increased flight operations, to boost business and tourism ties.





He noted that improved trade agreements could lead to significant growth in bilateral business, stating that "the sky is the limit" for future cooperation.





Both ministers acknowledged the ongoing discussions aimed at improving flight connectivity between the two nations, which has been a critical factor in fostering closer economic relations since diplomatic ties were established in 1992.







