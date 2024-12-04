



In a series of cross-provincial operations in Pakistan, 16 rebels and 4 security personnel were killed. These operations took place on December 1 and 2, 2024, in various regions of the country as part of ongoing efforts to combat insurgency.





The operations were conducted by security forces targeting known rebel hideouts. The military reported that these rebels were involved in numerous attacks against both security forces and civilians.





In one operation, eight rebels were killed along with two security personnel, including an officer, during an engagement in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This operation was described as intelligence-based and aimed at dismantling rebel networks in the area.





Another operation resulted in the deaths of additional rebels, contributing to the total fatalities reported.





These incidents are part of a broader trend of increasing violence in Pakistan, where militant groups have intensified their activities, particularly against security forces. November 2024 was noted as particularly deadly, with a significant rise in rebel attacks resulting in numerous casualties among security personnel.







