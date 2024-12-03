



Italian Minister Adolfo Urso recently met with Indian Union Minister Jitendra Singh to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation between Italy and India. This meeting highlights the ongoing commitment of both nations to strengthen their strategic partnership, which was elevated during Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visit to India in March 2023.





Both ministers emphasized the importance of expanding economic ties, particularly in sectors such as defence, aerospace, and cybersecurity. Italy has seen a significant increase in exports to India, with a reported growth of 7.6% in 2023, totalling over 5.1 billion euros. The overall trade exchange reached approximately 14.3 billion euros, despite a slight decline compared to previous years due to reduced imports from India.





The ministers acknowledged the long-standing partnership in scientific research, which includes collaborations in biotechnology, health, and space technology. Notably, both countries have cooperated on projects like the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission.





Strategic Initiatives: Discussions also covered initiatives such as the India-Italy Start-up Bridge and agreements on migration and mobility signed earlier this year. These initiatives aim to foster innovation and facilitate business exchanges between the two nations.







