



China recently emphasized a broader consensus to enhance relations with India following talks between Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. This meeting, held on December 18, 2024, marked the first structured engagement between the two nations since their relations deteriorated after the military standoff in eastern Ladakh in 2020. Both sides reportedly reached a six-point consensus aimed at addressing border issues and fostering mutual trust.





China claimed that Doval and Wang reached a six-point agreement, focusing on maintaining peace along the border and improving bilateral relations. This includes channelling resources into development and ensuring that border issues do not hinder overall ties.





In contrast, India distanced itself from the Chinese readout, asserting that its own statement did not mention a "six-point consensus." Instead, India emphasized that border ties are crucial for determining overall relations and did not agree to separate border issues from broader bilateral engagements.





Both sides expressed intentions to work towards resuming cross-border cooperation, including initiatives like the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and data sharing on trans-border rivers. This reflects a mutual interest in restoring positive engagement despite underlying tensions.





Experts noted that while these talks signal a willingness to resolve disputes peacefully, significant challenges remain due to historical mistrust and differing perspectives on how to prioritize border issues within the broader context of bilateral relations.







