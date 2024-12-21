



DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) is advancing its efforts in missile technology with the procurement of a Ground Mobile Launcher for the M1 Missile associated with the PGLRSAM (Next Generation Surface-to-Air Missile System) named as Project Kusha. This procurement is part of a broader initiative to enhance India's air defence capabilities, particularly for naval operations.





The Department of Defence Research and Development (DRDL), a Central Government Ministry/Department, has invited tenders for the open procurement of a Ground Mobile Launcher for the M1 Missile System (Tender Reference Number: DRDL/PGLRSAM/1701/31P/24/0307).





Ground Mobile Launcher Procurement: DRDO has initiated the procurement process for a Ground Mobile Launcher specifically designed for the M1 missile. This launcher will facilitate the deployment and operational readiness of the missile system in various terrains and conditions.





Fabrication of M1 Missiles: The fabrication of additional M1 missiles is currently underway, with plans to start producing more units soon. As of late 2024, DRDO is expected to begin fabrication for five new M1 missiles, which are designed to have a range of approximately 150 kilometers.





The PGLRSAM system is being developed to significantly improve naval air defence capabilities. It features advanced technology derived from previous projects and aims to provide a comprehensive defence mechanism against aerial threats. The system boasts a range exceeding 250 kilometers, enhancing the operational reach compared to existing systems.





Missile Range: The PGLRSAM interceptor missile will have multiple variants with ranges of 150 km, 250 km, and potentially up to 350 km, allowing it to engage various aerial threats effectively.





Integration with Naval Platforms: The PGLRSAM will be integrated into both current and future Indian Navy warships, complementing existing air defence systems like MR-SAM.





The ongoing efforts by DRDO in procuring ground mobile launchers and fabricating new M1 missiles reflect India's commitment to bolstering its defence capabilities. These advancements are crucial for maintaining strategic superiority in maritime operations and ensuring robust air defence against evolving threats.







